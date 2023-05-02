Hershey's Valentine's Candies

The Hershey Co. is providing plenty of choices for Valentine's Day this year with both returning favorites and new gifts for the Valentine of your choice. New treats include Hershey's KISSES in Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Flavor (7-ounce or 9-ounce bag), which combines milk chocolate with a strawberry-flavored center; the Peanut Butter Cups-Shaped Gift Box (6.6-ounce box); Rolo Creamy Caramels (9.9-ounce bag), which include a recipe for Rolo Pretzel Delights Bites in every bag; and the Milk Chocolate Hearts Bars (2.5-ounce King Size Bar) with hearts imprinted on each bar.