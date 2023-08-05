Hi-Chew Bites Original Mix

Hi-Chew reimagines its chewlets with the new Hi-Chew Bites, which come in bite-size packaging with unwrapped chewlets and feature three flavors: mango, green apple and strawberry. Until now, the core lineup of Hi-Chew offerings have mainly consisted of individually wrapped chewlets. The grab-and-go Hi-Chew Bites are coated in a plant-derived powder that helps prevent the candy from sticking together without compromising the chewy texture. The gluten-free Hi-Chew Bites are offered in a 2.12-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $1.99 (varies per market). They are currently available at participating 7-11 and Speedway c-stores nationwide, with wider retail distribution planned for later this year.