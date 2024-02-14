Morinaga America Inc. expands its Hi-Chew brand with the addition of Hi-Chew Dessert Mix. The offering combines the candy's chewy texture with classic dessert-inspired flavors, such as the creamy and sweet Strawberry Ice Cream; lime-forward Key Lime Pie, complemented by subtle hints of graham cracker crust; and tangy, crisp Candy Apple. All of the flavors in the Hi-Chew Dessert Mix provide a double layer of true-to-life flavor, are gluten-free and contain no colors from synthetic sources. Peg bags are currently available exclusively at select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations nationwide, while standup pouches are now available to retailers throughout the country.