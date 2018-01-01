Hi-Chew Dragon Fruit Candy

In April, Morinaga America Inc., maker of Hi-Chew candy, launched the "East Meets West Flavor Challenge," inviting Hi-Chew fans to vote on which Japanese flavor they’d like to see brought over to the United States. Dragon Fruit came out on top. Hi-Chew Dragon Fruit has a bright pink and purple hue, and is packed full of sweet, yet refreshing fruit flavor with a hint of tang, according to the company. The winning flavor will make its debut in the U.S. in 2019.