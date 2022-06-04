Hi-Chew introduces the Fantasy Mix, featuring three new flavors fans have been waiting for, according to the company. The Fantasy Mix flavors are Rainbow Sherbet, made with layers of raspberry, lime and orange flavors; Blue Hawaii, made with notes of citrus and hints of pineapple; and true to flavor Blue Raspberry. The mix provides a double layer of fruit flavor and is made with concentrated fruit juices, natural and artificial flavors, and contains no colors from synthetic sources.​​ ​​​Available in whimsically designed, colorful packaging, Hi-Chew Fantasy Mix is currently being sold in peg bags at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations nationwide, with wider distribution planned for later this year.