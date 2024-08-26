 Skip to main content

Hi-Chew Gummies & Gummies Sour

The chewy candy is reimagined into six fruit-based gummi flavors.
Hi-Chew Gummies
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Morinaga America Inc.'s chewy candy brand Hi-Chew expands into a new category with Hi-Chew Gummies and Hi-Chew Gummies Sour. These new offerings reimagine the brand's chewlets and flavors into a gummi form. The standard gummies include peach, mango and strawberry flavors, while the sour gummies consist of green apple, pineapple and watermelon flavors. Both are packaged in small, 4.23-ounce peg bags for a grab-and-go snacking option. The products will be available through select retailers nationwide in fall 2024 for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Other Popular Products

Hi-Chew Gummies & Gummies Sour

Hi-Chew Gummies

Placon Crystal Seal Delectables Line

Placon Crystal Seal Delectables

Dencar Right-Height Pay Station

Dencar Right-Height Pay Station

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds