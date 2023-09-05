High Noon is expanding its offering with the introduction of High Noon Tequila Seltzer, a malt-based, tequila-flavored hard seltzer. The adult beverage is available in four flavors, all made with real fruit juice and layered with blanco tequila. The flavors are Strawberry, Lime, Grapefruit and Passionfruit. High Noon Tequila Seltzer is health conscious, with only 100 calories per serving and no added sugar or gluten, according to the maker. The variety eight-pack of 355-millimeter cans retails for $21.99. The product started rolling out in March, with national availability beginning in May.