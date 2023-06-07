Cannabis brand Pax introduces High Purity Delta-8 THC, its first natural hemp-based product for use with the Pax Era system. The new offering is made with 100 percent hemp-derived Delta-8 THC oil and natural terpenes, which delivers 88 percent total active cannabinoids, according to the company. The line also undergoes strict testing by a third-party, licensed laboratory to ensure quality, potency and safety. The line comes in 1 gram pod format in six popular strains, including Blueberry Gelato, Chemdog, Forbidden Fruitz, Strawberry Fields, Super Limoncello and Guava Jelly. High Purity Delta-8 THC is available starting at $25 in 25 states to consumers who are over 21 years of age.