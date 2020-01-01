Press enter to search
These keto-friendly cookies are available in three traditional varieties.
HighKey is a brand of keto-friendly, guilt-free foods that taste so good consumers won't believe they're better-for-you, according to the maker. The brand is now launching HighKey Mini Cookies that are low in net carbs and sugar. Made with natural ingredients such as almond flour, coconut oil and collagen, the cookies come in three traditional varieties: Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, and Double Chocolate Brownie. 

