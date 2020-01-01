Hiland Dairy Single-Serve Cottage Cheese

Hiland Dairy expands its convenience line with the addition of seven new 5-ounce packages of cottage cheese. Varieties include Zesty Fiesta, Garden Veggie, Peach, Strawberry and Pineapple, as well as two options for Plain (small curd with 4 percent or 2 percent low-fat). The single-serve packages are easy to eat on the go, making them perfect for lunch, pre-workout, or simply as a meal on the go, the maker noted. They contain 12 to 14 grams of protein, and have a suggested retail price of $1.29 to $1.39.