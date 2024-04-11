Hilco Sweets presents its new holiday items for 2024: Kraft Heinz brand Kool-Aid and Impact Confections' WARHEADS Rock Candy Sticks and the WARHEADS Countdown Calendar. Each seasonally designed rock candy pouch contains two sticks, flavored with Kool-Aid's Tropical Punch or WARHEADS' Watermelon Sour. They come with a suggested retail price (SRP) between $1.99 to $2.49 and ship in one, 24-count display per case. The Countdown Calendar provides different activities behind each door and includes Green Apple, Watermelon and Blue Raspberry flavors. It includes an SRP of between $3.99 to $4.99 and ships in one, 12-count display per case. The company's Peppermint Flavored Candy Cane Spoons will also be returning for the season.