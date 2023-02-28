Advertisement
Hippeas Nacho Vibes Chickpea Tortilla Chips

The vegan chips expand their flavor offerings by customer demand.
Hippeas launched Nacho Vibes, its new Chickpea Tortilla Chip flavor. This consumer-requested flavor has the crunch and taste of mainstream nacho flavored tortilla chips but was developed with better-for-you attributes: vegan/dairy-free, certified gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients. The new addition rounds out other Hippeas flavor offerings such as Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' and Sea Salt & Lime. Each 1 ounce serving comes with 3 grams of protein and a matching amount of fiber.

