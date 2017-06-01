Press enter to search
Close search

Hoshizaki America Display Cases With LED Lights

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hoshizaki America Display Cases With LED Lights

The refrigerated cases feature a curved front glass display.
Hoshizaki America Display Cases with LED Lights

Hoshizaki America has incorporated energy-efficient LED lights to illuminate the inside of its stainless-steel countertop refrigerated display cases. Available in a variety of sizes, the cases feature a curved front glass display, and the side breathing, self-contained refrigeration unit can be configured to the right or left side. All models include a NSF-approved thermometer, 5.6-inch plate display on top, and full complement of interior food mount plates with radius grooves. The display cases feature a large front to back interior (11 inches) and sliding-glass entry doors that give operators easy access to the entire refrigerated compartment.

Other Popular Products

Kellogg’s 2018 “College Hoops” Promo

Kellogg’s 2018 College Hoops Promotion
BirdShack

BirdShack Fried Chicken
Tillamook Country Smoker

Tillamook Country Smoker New Packaging