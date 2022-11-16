Hostess unveiled a new line of bite-sized snack cakes called Hostess Bouncers, offering mini variations of some of the company's most beloved creations. These shareable treats, with creamy fillings, are available in three varieties: Glazed Twinkies, Glazed Chocolate Ding Dongs, and Cinnamon Donettes. Each multipack box contains five packable, portable pouches with three Bouncers per pouch.