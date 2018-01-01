Hostess CupCakes Limited-Time Flavors

As part of its 2018 Cupcake Craze program, Hostess Brands is launching three new limited-time varieties of its Hostess CupCakes: Mint Chocolate, Strawberry, and Sea Salt Caramel. The Mint Chocolate CupCakes feature a frosted chocolate cake with creamy mint filling, while the Strawberry CupCakes feature a frosted strawberry cake with creamy filling. The Sea Salt Caramel CupCakes are the perfect blend of sweet and savory, with caramel-iced yellow cake, sea salt topping, and a creamy caramel filling, according to the maker. Each of these limited-time varieties comes in multipacks and are being sold nationwide.