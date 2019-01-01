Hostess Iced Berries & Cream Cheese Danish

Hostess Brands added an Iced Berries & Cream Cheese Danish to its roster of individually wrapped treats, tapping into the mounting consumer demand for on-the-go breakfast and all-day snacking options. The Iced Berries & Cream Cheese Danish consists of a flaky puff pastry with a buttery texture, filled with a decadent cream cheese and mixed berry fruit filling. The pastry is topped with a drizzle of icing — a newly added dimension of delicious sweetness that imparts an aesthetically pleasing design, according to the company.