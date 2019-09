As temperatures cool and the days grow shorter, Hostess is bringing back its Iced Pumpkin CupCakes, a limited-time, fall-inspired treat. The cupcakes are made with flavorful pumpkin cake and a creamy filling, topped with a rich cream cheese icing and "The Original Squiggle." Hostess Pumpkin Spice Twinkies and Hostess Caramel Crunch Donettes are also returning to shelves.