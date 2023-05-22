Hostess Brands introduces its newest innovation, Hostess Kazbars, a candy bar-inspired treat for the snack cakes market. Kazbars come in two fan-favorite flavors — Chocolate Caramel or Triple Chocolate — and combine layers of soft chocolate cake, crème, candy crunch and caramel or smooth chocolate fudge before being covered in a rich chocolate-flavored coating. The bars are available in two sizes and can be found at mass retailers nationwide in 10-ounce boxes containing eight individually wrapped, 1.25-ounce mini bars or in single individually wrapped, 2.75-ounce sizes at convenience stores.