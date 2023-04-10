Hot Pockets Hot Ones Sandwiches

Nestle USA’s Hot Pockets brand teams up with First We Feast's YouTube interview show Hot Ones to create a selection of the spiciest Hot Pocket the company has ever offered. The line includes four different flavors: Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon featuring Hot Ones Classic Garlic Fresno; Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak with Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde; Hot Habanero Pepperoni and Sausage featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo; and Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring Hot Ones The Last Dab: Apollo, the hottest Hot Pocket on the market. The first three pockets come with an manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $3.29, while the last will be exclusively available via Gopuff for an MSRP of $5.49.