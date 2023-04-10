10/04/2023
Hot Pockets Hot Ones Sandwiches
A collaboration with Youtube's First We Feast produces the company's hottest pockets to date.
Nestle USA’s Hot Pockets brand teams up with First We Feast's YouTube interview show Hot Ones to create a selection of the spiciest Hot Pocket the company has ever offered. The line includes four different flavors: Spicy Garlic Chicken & Bacon featuring Hot Ones Classic Garlic Fresno; Smoky Green Chile Cheesesteak with Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde; Hot Habanero Pepperoni and Sausage featuring Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo; and Fiery Hot Pepperoni featuring Hot Ones The Last Dab: Apollo, the hottest Hot Pocket on the market. The first three pockets come with an manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $3.29, while the last will be exclusively available via Gopuff for an MSRP of $5.49.