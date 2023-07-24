How Convenience Retailers Will Honor Community Heroes on 24/7 Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are coming together to recognize community heroes for 24/7 Day, held on July 24, by offering them free beverages, store swag and more.

24/7 Day, hosted by the NACS Foundation, is a celebration of local community heroes that recognizes and gives back to first responders, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals and Red Cross volunteers.

Entering its fifth year, the NACS Foundation Response Relief program's signature event has continued to grow. The first 24/7 Day held in 2018 had three retail partners: Sheetz, Wawa and RaceTrac. Last year, more than 50 convenience store brands representing 30,000-plus retail locations across the United States celebrated 24/7 Day, showcasing how the convenience retailing industry has thrived through change.

Here is how some c-store retailers are giving back to those in their community this 24/7 Day:

EG America

On July 24, EG America's convenience store brands will provide one free hot or iced coffee, fountain or frozen beverage, any size, to on-duty police, fire, EMT, military personnel, department of corrections officers and nurses in uniform. EG America brands include Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Turkey Hill, Certified Oil, Loaf N' Jug, Kwik Shop, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, Sprint and Minit Mart.

"This event provides a way for our 1,700 stores to express our gratitude to first responders and medical professionals for their selfless service in helping us in times of need," said Nick Unkovic, president of EG America. "We are excited to partner with NACS and the American Red Cross on 24/7 Day to celebrate them and to show our appreciation for first responders."

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer with U.S. headquarters in Westborough, Mass. The retailer operates more than 6,300 sites across the United States, the U.K., Ireland, continental Europe and Australia.

High's

Baltimore-based High's will offer its guests who come in wearing a uniform or a badge any free size fountain drink or coffee. The convenience retailer will also donate 10 cents for every hot and cold dispensed beverage sold in July to the American Red Cross.

"High's in support of 24/7 Day is once again honored to be able to show our appreciation and celebrate the first responders from our communities who are our local heroes as well as show our support to the American Red Cross, who help so many in their time of need," said Brad Chivington, senior vice president, High's.

Texas Born (TXB)

In honor of 24/7 Day, TXB is offering medical and emergency professional or Red Cross volunteers their choice of a free TXB item. Participating items include a TXB 20-ounce tumbler mug, TXB t-shirt, TXB hat, TXB Rehydration, TXB Jerky bag, TXB Coffee (ground bag or K-cup box), or TXB reusable tote bag.

Spicewood, Texas-based TXB currently operates 48 restaurant-style convenience stores across Texas and Oklahoma.

Tiger Fuel Co.

The Markets, a chain of nine gourmet-to-go convenience stores owned and operated by Tiger Fuel Co., will deliver breakfast and lunch to various first responder organizations in central Virginia as a thank you for all they do to ensure people don't face disasters alone. Additionally, first responders always receive a free fountain drink or coffee whenever they visit a Market location throughout central Virginia.

Tri Star Energy LLC

Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience stores, properties of Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy LLC, will offer a free medium fountain drink or coffee to all first responders who are in uniform or show their badge on Monday, July 24. The offer is eligible at all Twice Daily and Sudden Service locations.

Yesway

Yesway is supporting this year's 24/7 Day across Yesway and Allsup's store locations by offering a free, any-size dispensed beverage or coffee, plus a complimentary bag of any 2.75-ounce Yesway potato chips, to any firefighters, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers and 9-1-1 professionals in uniform or with a badge.

Yesway also encourages community members to take part by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag "#247Day."

"At Yesway, we believe that supporting the communities we serve is essential. We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and our colleagues in the convenience store industry to celebrate 24/7 Day," said Yesway CEO Tom Trkla. "We are thankful for all of those who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens and communities every day. Every community has its share of these truly special individuals, and we want to acknowledge and support them and the excellent work they are doing. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup's, we would like to thank our hometown heroes again in 2023 on 24/7 Day."