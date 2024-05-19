How PriceEasy revolutionized Pricing, Site Selection

PriceEasy is transforming how Fuel and C-Store operators compete, by empowering them with access to unique data and intelligence. The most advanced ALL-IN-ONE software for Fuel Pricing, Competitor Price Intelligence, Site Selection, In-Store Insights is powered by trillions of data and advanced AI.

PriceEasy gets deployed in a snap, without any IT support and connects with all POS systems.

“Other softwares cannot match the insights I get from PriceEasy about my trade area, where customers shop, along with reliable hourly competitor prices. I have improved my Fuel Pricing and In-Store decisions, and grew profit by 12%,” says a PriceEasy customer. Another retailer commented “With PriceEasy Location IQ, I now have intel about the base potential of 139,000 sites in the US at my fingertips, along with their estimated margin, and deep competitor insights. This improves my site selection.”

AI-powered all-in-one platform removes the need to have multiple systems: