Mars Inc.'s Hubba Bubba gum brand introduces a new format: mini gum. The first product in the line is Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum, which features a mix of fan-favorite Skittles original flavors, including lemon, strawberry, grape, orange and lime. The first new gum format from the brand since 1988, Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum's poppable pieces are now available at select retailers in 40-count bottles and 120-count stand-up pouches. Mars plans to continue rolling out the product nationally throughout the year.