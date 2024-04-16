Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum

This is the brand's first new gum format since 1988.
Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Mars Inc.'s Hubba Bubba gum brand introduces a new format: mini gum. The first product in the line is Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum, which features a mix of fan-favorite Skittles original flavors, including lemon, strawberry, grape, orange and lime. The first new gum format from the brand since 1988, Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum's poppable pieces are now available at select retailers in 40-count bottles and 120-count stand-up pouches. Mars plans to continue rolling out the product nationally throughout the year. 

Other Popular Products

PriceEasy Fuels 3-8% Growth in Profit

Priceeasy-February

Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum

Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum

Genesee Specialty Ruby Red Kolsch

Genesee Specialty’s Ruby Red Kolsch

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds