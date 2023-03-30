Hughes Active Power Edge

Hughes Network Systems debuted the Active Power Edge at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show. A first-of-its-kind power distribution unit designed for managed services, the Active Power Edge can be deployed across a Hughes software-defined wide area network or managed broadband deployment. The new smart plug monitors power and connection status at each endpoint, and leverages artificial intelligence to reset outlets and power cycle connected devices as needed. Scalable from a few to thousands of receptacles, the Active Power Edge delivers insights to the HughesON Portal, the single pane-of-glass management viewport for Hughes enterprise customers.