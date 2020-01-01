Hunt Brothers Buffalo Chicken Pizza

For the 13th year, Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its popular Buffalo Chicken Pizza as a limited-time offer (LTO) this winter. Beginning Jan. 20, the menu item will be available to Hunt Brothers Pizza store partners while supplies last. The Buffalo Chicken Pizza features Hunt Brothers' original crust, topped with: a mixture of Buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing; a blend of 100 percent natural part-skim mozzarella and Monterey jack cheeses; a generous serving of all-natural chicken breast, and the company’s signature Just Rite Spice. The LTO is available as a large 12-inch whole pizza or a Hunk A Pizza, so it offers both grab-and-go and made-to-order sales opportunities, according to the company.