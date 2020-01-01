Press enter to search
Hunt Brothers Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

The fan-favorite returns Sept. 21 for a limited time.
Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for a limited time, starting on Sept. 21. In its sixth return appearance, the fan-favorite is being made available as a made-to-order, large 12-inch whole pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza, while supplies last. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is a flavorful combination of creamy ranch sauce, all-natural chicken breast, a blend of 100 percent natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, crispy bacon, and a sprinkling of the company's signature Just Rite Spice. 

