Hunt Brothers Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back its Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for a limited time, starting on Sept. 21. In its sixth return appearance, the fan-favorite is being made available as a made-to-order, large 12-inch whole pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza, while supplies last. The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is a flavorful combination of creamy ranch sauce, all-natural chicken breast, a blend of 100 percent natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, crispy bacon, and a sprinkling of the company's signature Just Rite Spice.