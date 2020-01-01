As part of its strategic entry into the non-alcoholic beverages category, Molson Coors Beverage Co. introduces HUZZAH Probiotic Seltzer, the first non-alcoholic innovation from the company’s Emerging Growth Team. The brand debuts in September with the support of L.A. Libations, a next-generation beverage incubator in which Molson Coors owns a minority stake. HUZZAH is a pumped-up, full-flavored seltzer with added probiotics to help support a healthy gut. It is available in three varieties: Strawberry & Hibiscus, Juicy Pear, and Raspberry & Lemon. The shelf-stable beverage contains 3 grams or less of sugar and 15 just calories per 12-ounce can.