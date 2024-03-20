i-PRO NX Network Recorder Series

i-PRO Co. releases its new NX Recorder Series of professional network video recorders, a high-capacity, secure recording solution that features remote monitoring and no yearly licensing requirements. Designed for medium-sized businesses that require serverless simplicity and cost-effective installation, the NX Recorder Series includes three different models and an additional extension unit for stable and secure operation. The series can support hard drives of up to 18 terabytes of storage for video footage. Other features include support for up to 128 channels; an embedded Linux operating system; built-in de-warp function for fisheye cameras; hardware RAID 1, 5 or 6 to ensure footage is protected; and rack mountability.