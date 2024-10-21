The Hershey Co. brings new innovation to its Ice Breakers brand: Flavor Shifters. The gum changes from one distinct flavor to another while chewing. The initial offerings are available in two flavors: Wild Berry to Coolmint, which changes from fruity to minty while chewed, and Wintergreen to Coolmint, which offers a double hit of two popular mint flavors. Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters are now available at retailers nationwide. Pricing for the gum is at the sole discretion of the retailer.