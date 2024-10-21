 Skip to main content

The Hershey Co. innovation changes from one distinct flavor to another while chewing.
The Hershey Co. brings new innovation to its Ice Breakers brand: Flavor Shifters. The gum changes from one distinct flavor to another while chewing. The initial offerings are available in two flavors: Wild Berry to Coolmint, which changes from fruity to minty while chewed, and Wintergreen to Coolmint, which offers a double hit of two popular mint flavors. Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters are now available at retailers nationwide. Pricing for the gum is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

Ice Breakers Flavor Shifters

