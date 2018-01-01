Ice Breakers Glitter Gum

Ice Breakers is adding some sparkle to the gum aisle with the release of Ice Cubes Glitter Gum, billed as the first-of-its-kind, glitter-sprinkled gum in the United States. Made with edible glitter, Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Glitter Gum Summer Snow Cone boasts an icy, cherry snow cone flavor. Each cube is covered with a dusting of edible glitter. The gum will hit shelves nationwide April 15 with a suggested retail price of $3.69. It will only be available this summer while supplies last.