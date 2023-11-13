11/13/2023
Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Sparkling Seltzer Mints
The breath mints combine the brand's classic flavor crystals with a new, effervescent seltzer sensation.
The Hershey Co. introduces its latest breath mint creation, Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints. According to the company, these mints combine the brand's classic flavor crystals with a new, effervescent seltzer sensation that's sure to make taste buds tingle. Pairing the tangy sweetness of raspberry with the zesty burst of lemon, the mints deliver a bubbly fizz reminiscent of sipping a flavored seltzer water. Ice Breakers Raspberry Lemon Seltzer Sparkling Mints are available in 1.5-ounce packs nationwide.