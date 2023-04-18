Talking Rain Beverage Co. unveils its new program, I.C.E. Labs. Short for "Innovate, Create and Enjoy," the I.C.E. Labs refrigerators will, according to the company, maximize Talking Rain's ability to test products more efficiently on a smaller scale, generating consumer response over a six- to nine-month basis. This approach will utilize a variety of store types and locations to cater to different demographics and markets, ranging from convenience stores to specialty groceries. Products that are successfully tested will be moved to larger test markets, eventually expanding to a national scale. Talking Rain is currently testing locally in the Pacific Northwest.