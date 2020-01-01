TokenWorks unveils the IDentiFake Plus ID/age verification solution for convenience stores. IDentiFake Plus determines authenticity of an ID by comparing images to a library of authentic IDs and known fakes, performing forensic checks of holograms, micro-printing, ultraviolet and infrared images, and other document specific security features. The continuously updated library contains more than 6,000 identification documents from 196 countries and all 50 states, including driver licenses, state IDs, national IDs, military IDs, voter cards, resident cards, visas, border-crossing cards, and passports. All scans are date/time stamped, establishing due diligence and allowing synchronization with security, video surveillance or other systems.