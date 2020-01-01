Press enter to search
Close search

IDentiFake Plus ID/Age Verification Solution

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

IDentiFake Plus ID/Age Verification Solution

TokenWorks product compares images to a library of more than 6,000 identification documents.
IDentiFake Plus

TokenWorks unveils the IDentiFake Plus ID/age verification solution for convenience stores. IDentiFake Plus determines authenticity of an ID by comparing images to a library of authentic IDs and known fakes, performing forensic checks of holograms, micro-printing, ultraviolet and infrared images, and other document specific security features. The continuously updated library contains more than 6,000 identification documents from 196 countries and all 50 states, including driver licenses, state IDs, national IDs, military IDs, voter cards, resident cards, visas, border-crossing cards, and passports. All scans are date/time stamped, establishing due diligence and allowing synchronization with security, video surveillance or other systems.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Lid Boss

Lid Boss Touchless Lid Dispenser
STARBURST Swirlers

Starburst Swirlers
Calypso Light

Calypso Light Lemonade