Impact! Tobacco Displays

ImageWorks Display and Marketing Group is introducing a new series of tobacco displays that offer the added versatility of one-foot shelving vertically adjustable in 1/2-inch increments. Telescoping uprights allow for vertical frame adjustability. Called Impact!, these displays feature an innovative frame design that ensures continuous alignment of shelving and signage without any spaces or gaps. This continuous frame design simplifies category resets; and header signage and other internal components can be moved freely across the set, according to the company. ImageWorks' current lineup of classic metal and wood tobacco displays will continue to be available, while Impact! provides another alternative built for the future.