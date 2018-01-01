The Ferrara Candy Co., which acquired Nestle’s confectionery brands, is introducing an Improved-Recipe Butterfinger. The new product will continue to deliver on the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery flavors that Butterfinger fans love, while ushering in better ingredients, better packaging, improved freshness and increased advertising support. Beginning in January 2019, the Improved-Recipe Butterfinger will be available in four package sizes: 1.9 ounces, 3.5 ounces, 3.7 ounces and 8 ounces.