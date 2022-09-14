Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of August 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Recent top news included new technology and foodservice initiatives, continued chain expansions and more. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of August, based on reader views:

1) QuikTrip Opens Checkout-Free Store

Located inside the BOK Tower at One Williams Center in Tulsa, Okla., the new store is powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, which leverages a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion and deep learning to determine what items shoppers take from or return to shelves.

2) Buc-ee's Ready to Break Ground on First Missouri Location

The retailer broke ground on its first travel center in the state on Aug. 23 in Springfield. The latest Buc-ee's will occupy more than 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

3) Merchandising Strategies Shift With Rise of Self-Checkout

Because self-checkout skews toward smaller baskets and quick and fill-in trips, shoppers utilizing the technology have to wait for a shorter time and in different queue areas. As a result, retailers have a limited window of opportunity to engage customers with front-end merchandising; strategies that worked before may not work now.

4) Circle K Hosts Fuel Day Ahead of Busy Travel Weekend

The global convenience store chain announced it would offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day. On Sept. 1, customers could fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the gas pump at more than 3,600 Circle K-branded fuel locations across the United States.

5) 7-Eleven Reportedly Expands Delivery With Startup Deal

White-label delivery provider Skipcart offers to "deliver anything in 45 minutes or less" at a starting rate of $6.99. The acquisition would allow 7-Eleven to compete directly with delivery providers such as DoorDash and Gopuff.

6) Wawa Ends 24-Hour Operations at Select C-stores

Seven out of 12 locations in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood now close before midnight. The adjusted hours will be in place until further notice, according to the company, which did not provide specific reasons for the recent changes.

7) Pilot Co. Debuts New Quick-Service Food Concept

The company's chef and food innovation team spent two years testing and fine-tuning the "make it your way" Burrito Junction menu before launching it in Corbin, Ky. The new deli concept is open 24/7 to serve guests at all hours and features everything from customizable breakfast burritos in the morning to a full choice menu of burritos, tacos, bowls and quesadillas.

8) Kwik Trip Opens First Fast EV Charging Station in Minnesota

The Kwik Trip in Schumann Business Park in Stewartville is also the first in the state to offer the Level 3,180 kW ABB Fast Charger. Dairyland Power Cooperative worked with Kwik Trip on the offer, providing funding and assistance for the implementation.

9) Maverik Continues Expansion Into California

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop began welcoming customers in West Sacramento. The 6,132-square-foot location, the retailer's second within the state, features certified truck scales, truck and RV lanes, self-checkout registers and a full lineup of fresh, made-to-order food offerings.

10) Refuel Embarks on Latest Acquisition Streak

Refuel Operating Co. LLC is expanding its footprint in North Carolina. The convenience store operator acquired the assets of Greensboro, N.C.-based Premier Stores Inc., which operates a chain of c-stores under the Great Stops brand. The transaction includes six stores in the Greensboro market.