Buc-ee's Ready to Break Ground on First Missouri Location

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's is coming to Missouri.

The retailer will break ground on its first travel center in the state on Aug. 23. Buc-ee's Springfield is set to rise at 3284 N. Mulroy Road. A groundbreaking ceremony will be attended by local leaders, including Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield Councilman Abe McGull.

"Springfield is the Birthplace of Route 66," said Stan Beard, Buc-ee's director of real estate. "It's perfectly natural that Buc-ee's, the ultimate road-trip destination, is coming to this gorgeous stretch of Americana history. We are delighted to be a part of this community and excited to make Springfield our first stop in Missouri."

The latest Buc-ee's will occupy more than 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Inside, customers will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options inlcuding Buc-ee's favorites, Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

Buc-ee's Springfield will add 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above the minimum wage, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Additional Inaugural Sites

Buc-ee's is preparing to enter another new state as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Since beginning its multistate expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Earlier this summer, the retailer welcomed customers at its Crossville, Tenn., location on June 27. It was was the first Buc-ee's in Tennessee.

Buc-ee's Crossville occupies more than 53,400 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions. It adds 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area, which is halfway between Nashville and Knoxville.

Doubling its footprint in the state, the travel center operator also has a Sevierville, Tenn., site currently under construction. Located close to Nashville, the location will surpass the 66,335-square-foot Buc-ee's that currently operates in New Braunfels, Texas, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Additionally, Buc-ee's recently debuted its first locations in Kentucky and South Carolina.

The retailer is also moving west. On June 7, Buc-ee's began work on its first Colorado travel center in Johnstown. Located at 5201 Nugget Road, at the southwest corner of I-25 and County Road 48, Buc-ee's Johnstown will boast 74,000 square feet and offer 116 fueling positions.

Previously filed planning documents indicated Buc-ee's would encompass a portion of a 140-acre rural parcel that has historically been agricultural use, with some oil and gas. No development has occurred on this site. Buc-ee's bought the property in December 2021 for nearly $9.4 million through its holding company Buc-ee's Johnstown LLC.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 43 stores across Texas and the South.