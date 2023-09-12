Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of August 2023

NATIONAL REPORT — Buc-ee's, Wawa Inc. and Casey's General Stores Inc. were major newsmakers in the convenience channel at the end of the summer, announcing acquisitions and expansion plans, respectively.

In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of August, based on reader views:

1) Buc-ee's Plans First Ohio Location

A planned 75,000-square-foot store will be built on a 35-acre site in Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton. The location will also feature a diesel repair facility.

2) Casey's to Acquire 63 C-stores From EG America

The Ankeny, Iowa-based chain reached a deal to acquire 63 convenience stores from EG America. Located in Kentucky and Tennessee, the stores currently operate under the Minit Mart and Certified Oil banners.

3) Buc-ee's to Take Legal Action Against Apparent Imitator

The retailer announced it would protect its brand after a photo of Buk-II's Super Mercado in Mexico went viral this summer. The store's logo featured a variation of the famous beaver wearing a red hat against a yellow circle depicted in Buc-ee's logo.

4) 7-Eleven Ranks Among Top 25 Hottest Retailers

The National Retail Federation listed the chain on its 2023 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the fastest-growing U.S. retailers. 7-Eleven Inc. ranked No. 5 on this year's list with 30.2 percent growth in U.S. retail sales from 2021 to 2022, or $6.99 billion in added sales.

5) Maverik Completes Acquisition of Kum & Go

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop officially doubled in size by completing its acquisition of Kum & Go LC, operator of 400-plus stores in 13 states, on Aug. 29. The deal also includes tank truck carrier and logistics provider Solar Transport from the Krause Group.

6) Chevron Refreshes Texaco Brand Image

Chevron U.S.A. Inc. is rolling out an initiative to refresh its Texaco-branded gas stations with a new, more modern look. The first location to feature the updated design opened in Austin, Texas, in July.

7) Wawa Tests All-Digital Convenience Store

The shelfless format features touchscreens for customers to place their orders, which are then retrieved by Wawa associates from behind the counter. Customers may also place orders at the store via the Wawa app.

8) Wawa Expands Its Drive-Thru Concept to Florida

Wawa Inc. will expand its drive-thru store format to Florida with the opening of a new location in Largo. A new, 2,036-square-foot drive-thru Wawa convenience store will be constructed following the demolition of an existing, vacant building, according to the development order.

9) McLane Elevates Fresh Food Experience With New Program

McLane Co. Inc. unveiled McLane Fresh at its national trade show, McLane Engage. The convenience store solution is designed to meet retailers wherever they are on their foodservice journey.

10) Nouria Energy Adds Harry's C-stores to Its Network

Nouria Energy Corp. completed its acquisition of the assets of H.A Mapes Inc. The transaction includes seven company-operated convenience stores under the proprietary Harry's brand, commission dealer sites, leased wagon dealers, as well as a network of open dealers and commercial accounts.