Buc-ee's Plans First Ohio Location

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's is preparing to add yet another state to its network. The retailer will open its first location in Ohio in Huber Heights, a suburb of Dayton.

The planned convenience store will occupy 75,000 square feet on a 35-acre site, reported the Columbus Dispatch. A diesel repair facility will also operate on the site, per a memorandum to the Huber Heights City Planning Commission.

This would make it larger than the current largest-ever Buc-ee's in Sevierville, Tenn.

[Read more: Buc-ee's to Take Legal Action Against Apparent Imitator]

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore welcomed Buc-ee's on social media.

"The rumors you have heard are TRUE! The very first BUC-EE'S in the state of Ohio is coming to Huber Heights," Gore wrote in a Facebook post. "You won't have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches!"

The future first Ohio Buc-ee's will be located at the northeast intersection of I-70 and State Route 235.

"Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-ee's," Gore said. "We're happy to have you!"

Buc-ee's has been making progress on entering multiple new markets in recent months. In June, the company closed on its acquisition of 28 acres in Virginia's New Kent County, where it previously announced it plans to build a 74,000-square-foot- Buc-ee's store. The company paid $6.5 million for an unaddressed parcel near Interstate 64's Talleysville exit off State Route 609.

The chain also recently announced that it will break ground on its first store in Louisiana in 2024 and begin operations in 2025. Plans for a store in Ruston, La., moved forward after the state legislature earmarked money for stage one of infrastructure construction to accommodate site development.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's has more than 40 locations. The retailer kicked off its multistate expansion plan in 2019. In 2022, Buc-ee's broke ground or began operations in four new states: South Carolina, Colorado, Tennessee and Missouri.