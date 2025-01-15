Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of December 2024

3) Future of 7-Eleven Could Include an IPO

An IPO is reportedly being considered as the optimal way to quickly pay down loans that would be extended by three of Japan's biggest banks in a potential $58 billion management buyout. Company executive Junro Ito, son of Seven & i founder Masatoshi Ito, made the proposal with his private company Ito-Kogyo Co. Ltd.

4) FDA Proposes Substantial Nicotine Limitation

A newly proposed rule would establish a maximum nicotine level to reduce the addictiveness of cigarettes and certain combusted tobacco products. This regulatory step does not mean overnight change, but experts say it could significantly improve public health.

5) Six Convenience Retailers Take Spots Among Top Private Companies

Love’s Travel Stops ranked No. 11 with $24 billion in revenue and 40,000 employees. QuikTrip Corp. was the second-highest company from the c-store industry at No. 20 with $19.6 billion in revenue and 33,027 employees.

6) ​Drivers Rank Their Gas Station Priorities

Forty-two percent of car owners typically visit gas stations three to five times per month. Their primary reasons for visits include fueling, buying goods from the c-store, and using the restroom.

7) Hershey Rejects Mondelēz's Preliminary Takeover Bid

Its controlling owner, Hershey Trust Co., assessed the bid as too low. The rejection came after Hershey hired advisors to help it respond to the interest, according to inside sources.

8) RaceTrac Rings Up Customers at First Ohio Location

The chain cut the ribbon on its first store in Ohio on Dec. 11. Located in I-75 and CR 99 corridor in Findlay, the 8,100-square-foot travel center will serve the nearly 75,000 professional drivers, commuters, residents and travelers that pass through the area daily.

9) Reliance Fuel Acquires The Store C-store Chain

Parent company Team Schierl Cos. announced that Reliance Fuel is The Store's new operator as of Dec. 20. All current The Store locations will remain open, and all employees will retain their positions.

10) 7-Eleven Named a Brand to Watch

Store Brands, a sister publication to Convenience Store News, listed 7-Eleven Inc. among its list of 10 Retailers To Watch in the coming year. "We partner with manufacturers to produce these new and innovative items that are the first to market, the best in the market, and/or exclusive to 7-Eleven stores," Nikki Boyers, 7-Eleven's vice president of private brands, told Store Brands.