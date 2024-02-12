Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of January 2024

NATIONAL REPORT — The new year kicked off with big news on new hires, major acquisitions and strategic initiatives. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of January, based on reader views:

1) Casey's Creates New Foodservice Position

The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters launched a hiring campaign for its first-ever chief pizza & beer officer. The convenience store operator is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

2) Natalie Morhous Named CEO of RaceTrac

RaceTrac Inc.'s board of directors promoted her to the role effective Jan. 2. A third-generation leader, Morhous takes over the role from Max McBrayer.

3) Convenience Store News Recognizes 10 Retailers as 2024 Foodservice Innovators

Wawa Inc. won the Foodservice Innovator of the Year title for the third time. The chain was previously honored with the same award in 2013 and 2017.

4) 7-Eleven Strikes Nearly $1B Deal With Sunoco for 204 Stores

7-Eleven Inc. will become the sole owner and operator of Stripes convenience stores and Laredo Taco Co. restaurants in the United States after the transaction closes. The acquisition is part of 7-Eleven's food-centric initiative to increase revenue and accelerate growth.

5) 7-Eleven Innovates to Redefine the Shopper Experience

Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven, attended NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show to talk about the retailer's ability to leverage customer data to create a better shopper experience and transform the company.

6) New Distributing Sells Eight Convenience Stores in Southeast Texas

As part of a structured sale, New Distributing will retain fuel supply for the Fastop and Cimarron branded locations for up to 15 years.

7) Berkshire Hathaway Acquires Remaining Stake in Pilot Travel Centers

Pilot Corp. closed the sale of its 20% interest in Pilot to the holding company on Jan. 16, adding to Berkshire's existing 80% ownership stake. The sale follows the settlement of allegations of improper accounting methods that came just ahead of a planned Jan. 8 trial date.

8) Maverik Debuts First Rebranded Kum & Go Location

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop unveiled the first rebranded Kum & Go convenience store to the Maverik banner in Draper, Utah. The company estimates about a third of all Kum & Go stores will be converted to the Maverik brand over the course of 2024.

9) Altria Takes First Cigarette List Price Hike of 2024

Altria raised the list price on Marlboro (primarily nonmenthol), Basic, L&M and L&M Simple Tobacco by 15 cents per pack. Additionally, the company implemented a 20-cents-per-pack increase on Marlboro Mainline Menthol & Marlboro 72s Menthol, Benson & Hedges, Merit, Nat's, Parliament and Virginia Slims.

10) Meeting at the Intersection of Foodservice & Technology

To get an edge on their competition and ensure their success, many retailers are turning to innovative advances in technology, but challenges to everyday operations are changing what tech these operators embrace to advance their foodservice agendas.