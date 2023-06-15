Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of May 2023

NATIONAL REPORT — Multiple Convenience Store News honors, major acquisition advancements and competitive strategies were hot topics last month. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of May, based on reader views:

1) Convenience Store News Unwraps the 2023 Top Women in Convenience

The 10th class of Top Women in Convenience will comprise 87 established and emerging female leaders in the convenience store industry. Winners were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers, drawing from achievements during the previous 12 months.

2) Convenience Store News' 2023 Retailer Executive of the Year Is…

The Retailer Executive of the Year award recognizes a c-store retailer executive who exemplifies leadership, business acumen, dedication to the convenience channel, and commitment to community service. The winner is chosen by an 80-member blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel executives that includes past Retailer Executive of the Year winners and past retailer and supplier inductees in the CSNews Hall of Fame.

3) TravelCenters of America Shareholders Vote in Favor of BP Deal

At a special meeting on May 10, TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) stockholders voted to approve its merger with and into a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of BP plc. TA stockholders approved the BP merger with more than 72 percent of the shares outstanding and 93 percent of the total shares voted in favor of the merger.

4) Convenience Store News Reveals 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Two longtime convenience channel executives will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this fall in the program's 37th year.

5) Reynolds Files Lawsuit in California to Protect Legal Tobacco Products

The company's subsidiary, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., filed a lawsuit against California state officials, including Attorney General Robert Bonta, in response to Bonta's issuance of several Notices of Determination that allege certain Camel and Newport cigarettes styles are "presumptively" flavored based on their promotional materials.

6) 7-Eleven Parent Company Makes Case for Food-Focused Strategy

According to Seven & i Holdings, the division of the company that includes Japan's Seven-Eleven Japan Co. Ltd., North American 7-Eleven Inc. and other overseas 7-Eleven International LLC businesses "contributes over 80 percent of the company's revenue and profit." The company noted that the organization's "food ecosystem" — whereby group companies collaborate at each stage of the product development and procurement process — is a competitive advantage.

7) Altria & NJOY Deal Moves Closer to Completion

On May 26, Altria announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 had expired, leaving no requirements for further regulatory review by federal antitrust authorities. The $2.75 billion deal closed one week later.

8) South Florida C-store Chain Rebrands to Circle K Following Acquisition

Dion's Quik Marts, a staple of the Florida Keys, rebranded all of its locations to Circle K following the chain's acquisition by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company to the global Circle K brand.

9) Four Finalists Named for 2023 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

The award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

10) For Casey’s, the Future Is Omnichannel

Under the leadership of Art Sebastian over the last four and a half years, Casey's has evolved into a multichannel company that gives its guests multiple ways to transact with the brand, including a proprietary mobile app, a website, and third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.