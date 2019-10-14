Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of September 2019

NATIONAL REPORT — Readers were drawn to multiple moves by Alimentation Couche-Tard last month, as well as news about awards, rewards and more. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of September, based on reader views:

1) Convenience Store News' 2019 Technology Leader of the Year Is...

For its willingness to push the envelope when it comes to technology, Convenience Store News selected 7-Eleven as its 2019 Technology Leader of the Year. This annual award goes to a technology leader (individual or company) who not only contributes to the success of their organization, but also to the advancement and growth of the convenience store industry as a whole.

2) Couche-Tard Enters Year Four of Circle K Rebranding Campaign

"As we enter our fourth year of our Circle K rebranding campaign, I can't be prouder of the work we’ve done across our network," President and CEO Brian Hannasch said during Couche-Tard's first-quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings call, held Sept. 5. "Europe is now complete and we have more than 5,800 stores proudly displaying the new Circle K brand in North America — that includes nearly 790 former CST-branded locations."

3) Meet the 2019 Top Women in Convenience

As the first and only c-store industry program that recognizes women for outstanding contributions to their companies and the industry at large, TWIC each year honors a diverse array of women from leading c-store retailers, distributors and supplier companies. Their job titles run the gamut from the C-suite to category managers, from financial executives to marketers, from sales leaders to human resources managers.

4) Juul Labs CEO Steps Down

On Sept. 25, CEO Kevin Burns stepped down, handing the reins of the company to K.C. Crosthwaite effective immediately. Crosthwaite most recently served as chief strategy and growth officer at Altria Group Inc. In that position, he oversaw the company's expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes and played a key role in the commercial and regulatory efforts related to the U.S. launch of IQOS.

5) New PepsiCo Loyalty Program Rewards Snack & Beverage Pairings

The digital program rewards customers who purchase a single-serve PepsiCo beverage and Frito-Lay snack together, both specially marked. All customers have to do is scan the codes on the bag and under the bottle cap with their mobile devices. Every time they accumulate $2, the money automatically transfers to their account with Venmo or PayPal.

6) How Love's Spent This Summer: Growing

"The strong demand for our retread product, new tires and related services is driving us to open additional production and distribution facilities to service and supply our valued fleet customers," said Steve Phillips, director of tire sales and plant operations. "The new facility in Laredo adds greater coverage to an important market area, providing our services on-site, at fleet terminals and over the road through our network of stops."

7) Couche-Tard Rolls Out Holiday Stationstores' Programs to Its Circle K Network

According to Couche-Tard President and CEO Brian Hannasch, the retailer is progressing with the North American rollout of Holiday's Smart Value program, a comprehensive in-store promotional initiative. The rollout will move to Europe this fall, Hannasch said during Couche-Tard's first-quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings call, held Sept. 5.

8) Tobacco 21 Rules Go Into Effect in Three More States

As of Sept. 1, Arkansas, Texas and Vermont prohibited the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21 years old. The new regulations in two of those states, however, do include some exceptions.

9) Circle K Rolling Out GetUpside Platform to 4,000-Plus U.S. Locations

Circle K plans to roll out the GetUpside platform at more than 4,000 locations in the United States this month. The move expands the partnership between the convenience store retailer and the technology company to 36 states.

10) Alimentation Couche-Tard's Growth Initiatives Pick Up Steam

As Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has built up its Circle K footprint through a series of global acquisitions, the company has begun rolling out several in-store initiatives to meet its customers' rising expectations.