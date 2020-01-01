Informative Signs / Get Products off the Floor

Every day brings new challenges for retailers. MasonWays carries a variety of signs available for use outdoors or indoors to help get your message out there which is critical. They provide instant curb appeal and help drive sales in-store. The Super Sign stands nearly 7 feet tall and includes two-sided graphics with a weighted base. Parking Lot Signs can be used to identify parking areas for curbside pick-up. The Double Sided A-Frame Sign can be used either indoors or outside. Help prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus with informative sign solutions from MasonWays.

Elevated Dunnage Rack bases keep food products safe and secure off the floor, preventing contaminants. Use dunnage racks to help organize your prep and storage areas improves workflow and efficiency, MasonWays products help keep these areas clean. We now offer an optional anti-microbial additive to help prevent and control the spread of microbes. Unique vented design allows for air flow circulation through top slots. Many sizes available to fit space requirements. 10-year warranty and NSF authorized. Manufactured with USDA approved materials. Compliant with the food industry standards for sanitation against foodborne illnesses. Easy to clean and will not rust. Units are ideal for use in coolers, freezers, back rooms and food preparation areas.

MasonWays Indestructible Plastics, LLC www.masonways.com 800-837-2881 [email protected]