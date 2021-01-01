Informative Signs / Get Products off the Floor

Every day brings new changes for retailers. MasonWays carries a variety of signs available for use outdoors when getting your message out there is critical. They provide instant curb appeal and help drive sales in-store. The Super Sign stands nearly 7 feet tall and includes two-sided graphics with a weighted base. Parking Lot Signs can be used to identify parking for curbside pick-up. The Double Sided A-Frame Sign can be used either indoors or outside. Help prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus with informative signs solutions from MasonWays.

Elevated Dunnage Rack bases keep food products safe and secure off the floor, preventing contaminants. MasonWays now offers an optional anti-microbial additive to prevent and control microbes. Unique vented design allows for air flow circulation through top slots. Many sizes available to fit specific space requirements. Bases carry a 10-year warranty and are NSF approved. Manufactured with USDA approved materials. Compliant with the food industry standards for sanitation against foodborne illnesses. Easy to clean and will not rust. Units are ideal for use in coolers, freezers, back rooms and food preparation areas.

