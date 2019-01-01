Press enter to search
InstaCut 5.1 Food Processor

InstaCut 5.1 Food Processor

InstaCut 5.1

The upgraded InstaCut 5.1 food processor can slice, dice, wedge and core a wide variety of ingredients, increasing productivity in the kitchen. The manual operating system offers quick, clean cuts and reduced bruising, raising the overall quality of food presentation, according to its maker The Vollrath Co. New serrated blades require up to 50 percent less force than straight blades. The InstaCut 5.1 has a sled-leg aluminum base with stainless-steel rods that is lightweight, durable and offers superior resistance to breakage.

