Interface Systems & Wobot AI-Powered Video Analytics Solution

The turnkey solution utilizes existing camera feeds to deliver real-time insights into customer behavior.
Interface System's and Wobot's AI solution on display at a quick service restaurant
Interface Systems partnered with Wobot to launch the AI-Powered Video Analytics Solution. Designed specifically for the quick-service restaurant and retail industries, the system utilizes existing security camera infrastructure to deliver real-time insights that enable clients to make data-driven operational decisions without the complexities of a traditional data analytics solution. This includes giving retailers real-time visibility into customer demand patterns, speed of service and security compliance. Wobot’s no-code workflow configuration capabilities, AI-enabled checklists that align with industry best practices, and real-time email and Microsoft Teams notifications help customers accelerate time to value. 

