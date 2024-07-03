Danone North America's International Delight brand introduces Cold Foam Creamer, a new offering intended to turn any hot or cold coffee into a "foaming" coffee shop drink with the flick of a wrist. The creamer comes in three fan-favorite flavors — French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato and Sweet & Creamy — and will both foam and cream a customer's coffee, gradually mixing creamer into the drink without the need for frothers or other tools. International Delight Cold Foam creamer comes with a suggested retail price of $5.49.