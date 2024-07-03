International Delight Cold Foam Creamer

For guests who love foamed coffee shop drinks, this creamer can deliver without the use of frothers or extra tools.
International Delight Cold Foam Creamer
Danone North America's International Delight brand introduces Cold Foam Creamer, a new offering intended to turn any hot or cold coffee into a "foaming" coffee shop drink with the flick of a wrist. The creamer comes in three fan-favorite flavors — French Vanilla, Caramel Macchiato and Sweet & Creamy — and will both foam and cream a customer's coffee, gradually mixing creamer into the drink without the need for frothers or other tools. International Delight Cold Foam creamer comes with a suggested retail price of $5.49. 

