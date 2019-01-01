International Delight makes it easier to enjoy a favorite breakfast flavor every morning with the introduction of French Toast Swirl Flavored Creamer. This new creamer mixes the tastes of French toast, buttery syrup and cinnamon sugar. International Delight French Toast Swirl Flavored Creamer joins a sweet lineup of more than 20 flavorful International Delight creamers. The new variety is available for a suggested retail price of $3.79.