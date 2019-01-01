Press enter to search
Close search

International Delight French Toast Swirl Flavored Creamer

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

International Delight French Toast Swirl Flavored Creamer

The creamer mixes the tastes of French toast, buttery syrup and cinnamon sugar.
International Delight French Toast Swirl

International Delight makes it easier to enjoy a favorite breakfast flavor every morning with the introduction of French Toast Swirl Flavored Creamer. This new creamer mixes the tastes of French toast, buttery syrup and cinnamon sugar. International Delight French Toast Swirl Flavored Creamer joins a sweet lineup of more than 20 flavorful International Delight creamers. The new variety is available for a suggested retail price of $3.79.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

CSE Products Inc. Digital Media Marketing Cooler Door Display Handle

Digital Media Marketing Cooler Door Display Handle

Midway Large Graphics Sets

Midway Displays Large Graphic Panel Sets