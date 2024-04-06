International Delight Reese’s Iced Coffee

International Delight teamed up with The Hershey Co. to create Reese’s Iced Coffee in ready-to-sip cans. Inspired by the iconic candy franchise, International Delight introduced the single-serve offering due to the positive response to its 64-ounce carton. Flavored with a combination of chocolate and peanut butter, the 15-ounce Reese’s Iced Coffee cans are now available at select convenience, grocery and dollar stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.68 each.