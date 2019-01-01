Invenco G6-300 Outdoor Payment Terminal

Designed on an open platform, the G6-300 outdoor payment terminal from Invenco is made for retrofit into all the major pump brands, and delivers the latest in touchscreen and contactless technology. The compact EMV outdoor payment solution includes a printer, barcode scanner, and EMV contactless and contact chip card payment all in one footprint. The move to touchscreen for this next-generation G6 product follows successful touchscreen deployment on Invenco's modular G7 range.